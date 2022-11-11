Donation drive launches
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army launches its annual Red Kettle campaign Nov. 11 at Oleson's Food Store on Long Lake Road.
The campaign goal is to collect $230,000 in donations for local Christmas gifts and holiday food baskets as well as youth and family programs.
Red Kettles are out through Dec. 24 at area businesses. Bell ringers are collecting donations Monday to Saturday. Sign up to volunteer at RegistertoRing.com.
Craft show
COPEMISH — The Copemish Craft Show features homemade items from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18-19 at the American Legion Post 531. The event is part of Pomona Bible Church's community outreach.
Vendors can obtain an 8-foot-by-10-foot space with a table and two chairs for $35 for one day or $50 for both days. Applications: 231-285-1466.
