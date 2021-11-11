Free bus rides
TRAVERSE CITY — BATA offers free rides Nov. 11 for veterans and active military personnel. Riders may take city loop routes in Traverse City and village loop routes in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties during normal operating hours. Customer service: 231-941-2324.
Veterans lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans are served a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at VFW Post 2780. The menu includes homemade soups, deli-style sandwiches, chips and dessert.
Free concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale presents a free concert at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at First Congregational Church. Local musicians Cheryl Knight, Paul J. Rajala and Jeff Whittaker perform “Favorite Music for Organ, Piano and Voice.” Youth violinist Grace Robinson also performs.
Donations support music scholarships for young musicians in the Grand Traverse area.
Knitting sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy gathers every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring a project to complete. All levels are welcome.
Holiday Open House
TRAVERSE CITY — Red Dresser Marketplace hosts the Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 and noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 14. The early shopping event is from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 12. Tickets are required.
Revival Center hosts event
CADILLAC — The Revival Center hosts a weekend event from Nov. 12-14. A soup and salad bar opens at 6 p.m. and worship begins at 7 p.m. Friday. Saturday includes a workshop at 10 a.m. and worship at 7 p.m. Sunday features a 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. worship.
Bluegrass performance
LUDINGTON — Michigan band Full Cord Bluegrass performs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15 at Eventbrite.com or $20 at the door.
Musical revue
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse presents Musical Theatre International’s musical revue “All Together Now!” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13.
Guests must wear face masks in the building. Tickets are $50 online or by calling the box office at 231-947-2210.
Medicare informational
INTERLOCHEN — A Medicare information session begins at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Interlochen Public Library. The Medicare annual election period runs through Dec. 7.
New pastor
TRAVERSE CITY — First Baptist Church named Ruth Visser-Young as its new pastor in early November. she served as interim pastor since early 2020 after MaryBeth Robertson resigned.
Visser-Young worked as an on-call chaplain at Munson Medical Center and is a retired registered nurse.
First Baptist Church hosts a weekly Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. at 244 Washington St.
Court to look at masks in religious schools
LANSING — A federal appeals court agreed Wednesday to reconsider a challenge to COVID-19 mask orders affecting students in a Michigan religious school.
The case involves Resurrection School in Lansing. But any result would cover other faith-based schools in Michigan and set a precedent as well in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee, three more states in the 6th Circuit.
Resurrection and some parents sued in 2020, saying a state mask order violated the free exercise of religion.
, among other objections. A federal judge in Kalamazoo, however, turned down a request for an injunction, and a three-judge panel at the appeals court affirmed his opinion in August.
But the full appeals court now has agreed to set aside the panel’s work and start over.
In seeking a new hearing, attorneys for Resurrection said the panel applied the wrong legal standard last summer.
The scene has changed some since the lawsuit was filed. The state health department dropped school mask orders, instead deferring to county health departments. Ingham County, where Resurrection is located, is requiring masks in schools.
The COVID-19 vaccine has also been available for months; kids, ages 5-11, were just added to the list. As a result, some counties are planning to drop mask mandates by early 2022, although schools could adopt their own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.