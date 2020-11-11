Meeting canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Economic Development Committee scrapped its Nov. 12 meeting at the Governmental Center. The next session is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 10. Visit grandtraverse.org for the updated county meeting calendar.
Red Kettle Campaign
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle Campaign “Rescue Christmas” Nov. 13. Community members can help by volunteering to ring a bell or setting up a virtual Red Kettle to collect donations. All funds support local programs. Bell ringer registration: 231-946-4644, ext. 308.
Takeout week
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce presents the Great Petoskey Take Out from Nov. 13-22 at area restaurants. Participants include Roast and Toast, Palette Bistro, City Park Grill and more. Chefs created special takeout menus and prices for lunch and dinner as well as family meals.
Virtual concert
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College continues its Performing Arts Living Room Series at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Bluegrass singer-songwriter Sierra Hull presents her music during this free, online event. westshore.edu/performingarts.
Man, 20, charged in overdose deaths
AUBURN HILLS — An Oakland County man has been charged after three young people fatally overdosed this summer in a hotel room.
Lorenzo Brabo, 20, of Lake Orion was arraigned Monday on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance causing death.
On July 29, police in Auburn Hills found the bodies of a 17-year-old girl, and two brothers, ages 19 and 18, at the hotel, about 33 miles (53 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. All three lived in Rochester Hills.
Authorities said Brabo was found unconscious in the hotel room and later was hospitalized.
Brabo was ordered jailed on a $1.5 million bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled on Nov. 16. Court records on Tuesday did not list an attorney for Brabo.
Public aid for private schools lands at Michigan’s top court
DETROIT — A coalition of public education groups on Tuesday urged the Michigan Supreme Court to bar the state from reimbursing private schools for complying with health and safety orders.
The case involves more than $5 million set aside for private schools by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2016-19 when Rick Snyder was governor. The dispute centers on part of the Michigan Constitution, which says “no public monies or property” can be used to “aid or maintain” private schools.
A judge blocked the spending. But the state appeals court in 2018 said tax dollars can go to the schools to comply with dozens of state mandates related to the health and safety of students, from pesticides to playground equipment.
Phillip DeRosier, an attorney for groups representing school boards and public school leaders, said the appeals court got it wrong.
“I don’t think there’s any way to respect the constitutional text and not reverse here. ... Aid is to give assistance. Maintain is to support or provide for,” said DeRosier, who asked the Supreme Court to overturn the decision.
There weren’t many questions from the seven justices, despite taking a high stakes case that involves the constitution.
When Bill Schuette, a Republican, was attorney general, his office defended the spending during earlier stages of the litigation. But the state’s position has shifted under Dana Nessel, a Democrat, who was elected in 2018.
Deputy Solicitor General Eric Restuccia, representing state officials, said the Supreme Court should allow reimbursement only for transportation-related costs. Nessel, meanwhile, said the entire provision should be declared unconstitutional.
“The people of the state have spoken clearly about not wanting public funds to be directed toward nonpublic schools. Their voice must be heard and protected,” Nessel said in her own court filing.
The job of defending the spending fell to lawyers for the Michigan Catholic Conference, the Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools and a Catholic school in Grand Rapids.
John Bursch urged the court to throw out the ban on public aid for private schools, which was approved by voters in 1970. He said it was an illegal strike at faith-based schools that currently have more than 100,000 students.
“This is a religious gerrymander. ... The intent was to discriminate against religious schools,” Bursch said.
