Library activities
ALDEN — Alden District Library sponsors mahjong games from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and basketry from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Helena Township Community Center. The tile game is free, but participants pay $5 for weaving materials.
Fundraiser postponed
TRAVERSE CITY — Keys to Freedom Ministries postponed its Key-A-Thon and meet and greet events. The fall fundraiser usually occurs in November. keystofreedomministries.org
Veterans Day observation
KINGSLEY — The Village of Kingsley observes Veterans Day at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at Veteran’s Memorial Park. The event features a flag raising and invocation. Speakers include Rep. John Roth of the 104th District, Kingsley Village Manager Dan Hawkins and local veteran Beau Vore.
Jazz concert
TRAVERSE CITY — A jazz concert begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at Grand Traverse Circuit. Locals Jeff Haas and saxophonist Laurie Sears perform with Detroit musicians bassist Marion Haydon, drummer Tariq Gardner and trumpeter Anthony Stanco.
Chateau Chantal provides wine and The Good Bowl supplies food. A $10 donation is suggested.
Turkey Day contest
DETROIT — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan invites kids ages 12-18 to enter the #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes by Nov. 12.
The winning child and their parents ride on the BCBS float during America’s Thanksgiving Parade and deliver the commemorative game ball to Detroit Lions mascot Roary at Ford Field. The winner and nine guests get tickets to the Thanksgiving Day game.
Eligible families can enter at DetroitLions.com/TurkeyDayVIP.
‘Help A Hero’ campaign
TRAVERSE CITY — Sport Clips Haircuts hosts its “Help A Hero” program through Nov. 13. Customer donations go to scholarships for military service members and veterans.
Scholarship applications are accepted until Nov. 15 at VFW.org/scholarship.
Give-back program
TRAVERSE CITY — Tradehome Shoes in downtown Traverse City offered a give-at-home program during 2021. The store donated a pack of Century Socks for every pack sold to local organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Michigan. Store staff recently dropped off about 150 packs to Bigs.
Arts center awarded
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts received a $13,750 grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. Recipients are required to match funds with public and private donations.
Call for donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging accepts donations for its Baskets of Bounty program until Nov. 30.
Items may include nonperishable food, pet treats, soaps, puzzles, paper products and personal hygiene products. Local seniors receive these during the holiday season.
Drop off items or monetary donations at 520 W. Front St., Suite B from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 231-922-4688.
Memory screenings
NEW YORK — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers free virtual memory screenings during National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November. Screenings are available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Results are not a diagnosis. Call 866-232-8484 to make an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.