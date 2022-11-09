NMC ceremonies
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC hosts Veterans Day ceremonies starting at 8 a.m. Nov. 11. Veterans can enjoy a free breakfast at the Nelson Innovation Center.
Other activities:
- 9:05 a.m. Faculty/staff, students and community members line sidewalks from the Innovation Center to Tanis building
- 9:10 a.m. Veterans Walk of Honor to flagpoles
- Flag raising by the VFW Post 2780 Honor Guard, “Star Spangled Banner” played by TC Central Marching Band and three-volley salute/Taps and rifle salute to honor military personnel who died
- Closing remarks by Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael Lehnert
Veteran event
MAPLE CITY — Empire Area Community Center hosts a Veteran’s Day event at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at Glen Lake High School Gym. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m.
RSVP to 231-334-3061, ext. 512 or poushob@mylakers.org.
Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse hosts its monthly can and bottle collection from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Family Fare on Eighth Street.
Book release event
TRAVERSE CITY — Authors Katharine Crawford Robey and Tracy Mikowski and Illustrator Zoe Williams present their kids’ book “Tor & Raven Area Friends” from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 12 at Horizon Books.
Crawford Robey reads her story, Williams demonstrates how she uses a computer to paint and Mikowski organizes a drawing for attendees.
Poster contest winners
SOUTH BOARDMAN — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 463 announces the winners of its 2022 Poppy Poster Contest.
Winners are from the Crawford School in Kalkaska County: Lily Ann Miller, Willow Dehring and Arianna Cobb. Posters are selected at the unit level, are judged at the district level, and then sent for state level judging. One is selected to go to the national level.
Turkey Day contest
DETROIT — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan invites ages 10-18 to enter the #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes by Nov. 14.
The winning child and their parents ride on the BCBS float during America’s Thanksgiving Parade and deliver the commemorative game ball to Ford Field. The winner and nine guests get tickets to the Thanksgiving Day game and a Thanksgiving meal.
Eligible families can enter at DetroitLions.com/TurkeyDayVIP.
Soccer team fundraiser
KINGSLEY — The Kingsley High School Soccer Team continues its Shoe Drive Fundraiser through Dec. 31. The goal is to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes.
Funds2Orgs plans to pay the team for the shoes. Shoes are distributed to small businesses in developing countries, with proceeds from sales going to families.
Additionally, gently used and new shoes are collected during the “Serve Noel” drive-through donation program from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in December at Central United Methodist Church in Traverse City.
Shoe collection locations:
- November at Kingsley Branch Library and Forest Area Federal Credit Union
- Nov. 14 through Dec. 16 at Kingsley Dance Company
- through Dec. 16 at Kingsley Area Schools
- November and December at Northland
- Dec. 1-31 at the United Methodist Church
