Adaptive tennis
ACME — United States Tennis Association presents a free informational session from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 9 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Health Club. Learn about wheelchair and adaptive tennis opportunities. An on-court introduction to these programs goes from 1-3 p.m. Guests are required to wear face masks inside the resort, but not on tennis courts. Contact: savage@midwest.usta.com.
Community shopping
TRAVERSE CITY — Shop Your Community Days runs Nov. 12-14. Shop in downtown Traverse City and select an organization to receive 5 percent of the sale. The Downtown Development Authority plans to match all collected funds, contributing them to the Downtown Relief Fund.
Public hearing
TRAVERSE CITY — Garfield Township Planning Commission conducts a public hearing at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the township hall. Discussion covers the proposed Carter Lumber rezoning of a parcel at the southeast corner of Garfield and Hammond roads. Comments may be sent to the planning commission at 3848 Veterans Dr. in Traverse City, MI 49684. Call 231-941-1620 for auxiliary aids or other services.
Holiday market
TRAVERSE CITY — The Red Dresser hosts its Holiday Market from Nov. 13-15. Browse holiday décor, gifts, vintage wares and handcrafted and artisan goods. Friday’s event runs from 4-9 p.m. and costs $15. Saturday sales are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is $10. The market runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and costs $5. Proceeds support Freedom Builders and Kelly’s Kitten Rescue. Space is limited and masks are required. Appointments at ticketleap.com.
Humane society fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Reiki energy healing sessions are available online. Retired psychotherapist Sally Littleton’s student leads these sessions. Pay $15 for two, one-hour video calls. Proceeds support Cherryland Humane Society. Appointments: 231-632-2840; drsally@enlightenmentreiki.com.
Foundation receives donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Floor Covering Brokers Carpet One recently donated $2,500 to the Father Fred Foundation. The business also collected $1,000 worth of food donations for the nonprofit during its October food drive.
Habitat for Humanity awards
LANSING — Habitat for Humanity of Michigan recently awarded individuals and organizations during the virtual Affiliates in Motion Conference. Habitat for Humanity- Grand Traverse Region earned the Affiliate of the Year Award. Keith Greenwald was recognized with a Local Affiliate Volunteer of the Year Award for work with Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity.
