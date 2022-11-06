Shipwreck Week
LAKE LEELANAU — Leelanau Historical Society hosts activities during its Shipwreck Week, Nov. 7-11.
The historical museum displays the “Shipwrecks of the Manitou Passage” exhibition. Admission is $5 per person; free for kids and historical society members.
Other events:
- Nov. 7 — Facebook trivia begins. Prizes available.
- Nov. 8 — View the film “The Wreck & Rescue of the Schooner J.H. Hartzell” at 3:30 p.m.
- Nov. 9 — “November Gales” virtual
- at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 10 — Screening of “Storm Warriors Heroes of the Shipwreck Coast” at 3:30 p.m.
Go to LeelanauHistory.org/events for full details.
‘Taste of Work’ screening
TRAVERSE CITY — View the first three episodes of “Taste of Work” at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 in Milliken Auditorium at the Dennos Museum.
The documentary film series highlights work, food and community. A panel discussion with the local subjects and filmmakers follows the free show.
Community event
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Indigenous Youth and Friends hosts a community event at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at Elk Rapids High School.
Eric Hemenway presents the history of the Odawa and then Shocko Hall and Tom Shomin share the hand drum and pow wow drum.
Veteran fundraiser
CEDAR — French Valley Vineyard hosts a veteran appreciation event from Nov. 11-13. Some of the weekend’s proceeds will go to local organizations that support veterans.
Holiday program signup
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army accepts online registration for its Holiday Assistance program until Dec. 12.
The program includes Thanksgiving or Christmas food baskets and toys and gifts for youth ages 17 and younger. Individuals and families may apply if they have not applied to another program in Leelanau, Benzie or Grand Traverse counties.
Sign up at SATraverseCity.org.
Call for artists
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts accepts artist registration for its “Art of Giving” Holiday Artist Market. The event runs Tuesdays through Saturdays from Nov. 25 through Dec. 16.
Artists can set up Nov. 22-23. Display areas are $15 for 8 feet and $20 for 12 feet. Jewelry spaces are $15 each. Each artist can exhibit and sell their items in one space.
Call 231-845-2787 to reserve a spot.
KAIR receives grant
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources obtained $25,000 from the Consumers Energy Foundation. The grant goes toward the KAIR food pantry, which serves families in Kalkaska County and surrounding areas.
Memory screenings
NEW YORK — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers free virtual memory screenings during National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November. Screenings are available on weekdays. Results are not a diagnosis. Call 866-232-8484 or visit alzfdn.org to make an appointment.
