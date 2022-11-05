Church meetings set for weekend
TRAVERSE CITY — The semi-annual conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints takes place Nov. 5-6.
Members of the church gather to hear from local and regional leaders. The local district of the church includes 11 congregations.
The public is welcome to the meetings from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 5 and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 at 3746 Veterans Drive. Sessions are broadcast into additional classrooms for overflow seating.
Free kids’ event at Horizon Books
TRAVERSE CITY — “Readers Are Leaders” goes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Horizon Books.
Crafts, games and stories are provided.
Meet leaders from the Grand Traverse area, including Traverse Area District Library, Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, TCAPS, Traverse City Police Department, Northwest Michigan Health Services, Traverse City Fire Department Station 1 and the Coast Guard Air Station. Some of the day’s sales benefit Born to Read, a Traverse Bay Sunrise Rotary project.
Art kits available for students
LUDINGTON — Free art kits are available to pickup at Lakeshore Food Club, Mason County District Library and Sandcastles Children’s Museum. This month’s kit includes supplies and instructions to make an origami lotus flower.
Kits are designed by students from Penny W. Stamps School of Art and Design at the University of Michigan.
Taste of Work doc at Milliken Auditorium
TRAVERSE CITY — “Taste of Work,” a docuseries led by Robert George and Becky Tranchell, will be presented Nov. 9 at the Milliken Auditorium at the Dennos Museum Center.
The event features screenings of 10-12-minute episodes shadowing leaders in area kitchens and real-world conversations with Traverse City’s chefs, servers, and other personnel.
The screening is followed by audience questions. The Cook’s House episode, with chefs and proprietors Jen Blakeslee and Eric Patterson, is available to watch at the Taste the Local Difference blog.
Future episodes center on Central United Methodist Church and Rounds Restaurant.
