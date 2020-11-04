Parking changes
TRAVERSE CITY — The next phase of the Managed Parking System introduced parking changes in downtown Traverse City. The alterations include separating garage and surface lot permits, eliminating overflow parking in metered spaces and requiring parking fees for electric vehicles. Additionally, disability parking is free with a sticker from the Michigan Secretary of State. Parking rates are set to increase Jan. 1. More details: parking.downtowntc.com.
