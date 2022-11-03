Class gathering
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Senior High School Class of 1958 meets at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at Sleder’s. The group gathers on the second Wednesday of each month. RSVP: 231-946-7424.
Stroke club discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club meets virtually from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 9.
The topic is "Preparing for the Holidays." Register at munsonhealthcare.org/strokeclub to receive the conference phone number and access code. Contact: 231-935-6380.
