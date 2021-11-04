Craft show
TRAVERSE CITY — Bethlehem Lutheran Church hosts its art and craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6. The event features 50 local craftspeople and is a fundraiser for the Grand Traverse Baby Pantry.
Attorney general visits
KINGSLEY — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel meets the public at 9 a.m. Nov. 8 at The Rock of Kingsley. She gives a presentation and answers questions about consumer protection and scams.
Memoir presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Stephen Lewis discusses and reads from his memoir “Dementia: A Love Story” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Peninsula Community Library. Masks are required.
Documentary showing
TRAVERSE CITY — WCMU Public Media presents a virtual screening of the PBS documentary “American Veteran” at 7 p.m. Nov. 8. The screening is followed by a community conversation with CMU Veterans Resource Center Director Duane C. Kleinhardt, Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director Zaneta Adams and GATHER Veterans-Warriors-Heroes Owner Hannah Bouwmeester. RSVP at WCMU.org/wcmuevents.
Roadwork continues
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Road Commission continues work on North Long Lake Road between Manhattan East and Strait Road. Crews are replacing electrical poles from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Nov. 18. Drivers should follow the intermittent lane closures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.