Historical society meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society gathers at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Peninsula Community Library. Tim Carroll, a former diplomat, presents “The Cavasos-Carroll Connection: Hand Harvesting Cherries on the Old Mission Peninsula, 1935-1960.” Masks are required.
Winter Lecture Series begins
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse begins its Winter Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 via Zoom. Learn about the history of the lighthouse from 1850-1900. Register at https://bit.ly/3Gu4qIU.
Call for donors
TRAVERSE CITY — The American Red Cross seeks donors. Give blood or platelets through Nov. 12 and enter to win a trip for two to Hawaii. Donors receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card until Nov. 23.
Face masks are required regardless of vaccination status.
Area drives:
- Noon to 5:45 p.m. Nov. 8 at St. John Lutheran Church in Houghton Lake
- 10:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Nov. 10 at Wexford County Civic Center in Cadillac
- 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Nov. 12 at Charlton Heston Academy in Saint Helen
- Noon to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 12 at United Methodist Church in Ludington
- 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Nov. 13 at Ludington High School
- 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 23 at United Methodist Church in Manistee
Arts and culture grants
LANSING — Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs awarded more than $680,000 in fiscal year 2022 grants to 31 organizations in northern Michigan. Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network administers the MCACA program.
Regional recipients:
- Antrim County — Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology, $22,500
- Benzie — Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra, Benzie Area Historical Society and Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts, $38,750
- Emmet — Bay View Music Festival, Blissfest Music Organization, Crooked Tree Arts Center, Good Hart Artist Residency, Great Lakes Center for the Arts, Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra, Harbor Springs Festival of the Book and Voices Without Borders, $149,433
- Grand Traverse — City Opera House Heritage Association, Interlochen Center for the Arts, Northwest Michigan Arts & Culture Network, Northwest Michigan Ballet Theatre, Northwestern Michigan College/Dennos Museum Center, Old Town Playhouse, Parallel 45, Traverse City Dance Project and the National Writers Series, $295,695
- Leelanau — Glen Arbor Arts Association, Leelanau Community Cultural Center, Great Lakes Children’s Museum and Northport Arts Association, $69,750
- Manistee — Historic Vogue Theatre and Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, $45,550
Mini-grant project awardees:
- Grand Traverse — Archipelago Project, Grand Traverse Pavilions, Mash-up Rock and Roll Musical and TART Trails
- Emmet — Harbor Springs Area Historical Society, Little Traverse Choral Society and Little Traverse Civic Theatre
- Wexford — Up North Arts
Mini-grants for professional and organizational development went to Blissfest Music Organization, Good Hart Artist Residency, Great Lakes Children’s Museum, Great Lakes Center for the Arts, Harbor Springs Historical Society and Up North Arts.
