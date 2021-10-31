Weekly kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers weekly programs for preschool and elementary students. Sign up to participate at glcm.org.
Upcoming activities:
- Kid’s Craft Lab — Create watercolor owls at 1 or 3:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4
- Storytime Adventures — Listen to the tale “Moon Game” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and Nov. 5
BATA offers Election Day rides
TRAVERSE CITY — Bay Area Transportation Authority offers free rides on all fixed-route loop buses Nov. 2. Community members may take any Traverse City loop or village loops in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties on Election Day.
Call 231-941-2324 to find route and schedule information.
Vaccine clinic set for Nov. 4
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 staff provides flu and COVID-19 vaccines from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 4 at Kalkaska Public Library.
The seasonal flu shot costs $37 without insurance; high-dose and preservative-free flu shots are $46. Bring insurance cards and a driver’s license. Contact: 888-217-3904.
Guild’s baskets on display
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Basket Guild is featured in November and December at Thunder Bay Arts Gallery. The guild’s baskets are displayed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Thunder Bay Basket Guild is a recognized, chartered group with the Association of Michigan Basketmakers. It formed in the 1990s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.