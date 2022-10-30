Play auditions
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Arbor Players conduct auditions for “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at Glen Lake Community Reformed Church and 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Old Town Playhouse.
Roles are available for five men, four women and three of either. Four middle or early high school students are also needed.
Scripts: 231-409-4421; pete@ironmason.com.
Information sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority offers public informational sessions from noon to 1:15 p.m. and 5:30-6:45 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Delamar hotel.
Progressive Urban Management Associates presents on priority infrastructure projects and services for downtown as well as recommendations on funding models.
Information from these sessions will be posted to dda.downtowntc.com/moving-downtown-forward.
Historical society meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society gathers at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at Peninsula Community Library.
Linda Woods and Tom Peters, from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, present “Anishinabek Traditions.”
More information: nikki.sobkowski@gmail.com.
Concert tickets available
TRAVERSE CITY — Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco performs with Peter Mulvey and SistaStrings at 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at City Opera House.
Tickets start at $40 at cityoperahouse.org. Box office: 231-941-8082.
COVID test kits available
SCOTTVILLE — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services provides free, at-home testing kits to the William M. Anderson Library at West Shore Community College.
The library is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Library staff may provide one test per person in a household, up to five people. The library is in the Schoenherr Campus Center on the main campus. Test kits may be limited.
Call 231-845-6211 with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.