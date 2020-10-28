Lane closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission closes the northbound lane of Garfield Road starting at 6 a.m. Oct. 28 through the end of the day Oct. 30. DTE crews are working on main hookup and service runs between Oak Terrace and South Airport Road.
BATA route changes
TRAVERSE CITY — Bay Area Transportation Authority recently announced fall service changes to several routes. The Bayline now provides free rides to the Grand Traverse Mall from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. City Loops end at 9 p.m. weekdays and Routes 4 and 5 switch to hourly frequency with modified paths. Village Loop Route 11 in Glen Arbor is done for the season, resuming in May. Village Loop Route 12 in Interlochen temporarily suspends the 7:30 p.m. outbound ride.
BATA also plans to offer free rides on Election Day, Nov. 3. Take any city or village loop route to the polls. Schedules are available online or through the Transit App. Riders must wear face coverings. Customer service: 231-941-2324.
United Way donationMANISTEE — Volunteers with the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program hosted a no-contact food drive in Manistee County, donating more than 6,500 pounds of food to 250 houses. A $1,300 donation went to the United Way’s Staircase Youth Services.
Virtual hospice program
ANN ARBOR — Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice launched the statewide Van Allsburg Pediatric Hospice Art Program for Michigan children receiving end-of-life care and their families. Anne Krenselewski, of Grand Rapids, leads the weekly online sessions. Art supplies are mailed to participants.
The program is part of the Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children. Lisa and Chris Van Allsburg, the Steve and Amy Van Andel Foundation, the Towsley Foundation, Richard and Norma Sarns and an anonymous donor contributed the program’s $1 million funding. Additional donations are welcome.
Contact: mhillary@hom.org; 616-356-5256.
Stickers required
MACKINAC CITY — Mackinac Bridge Authority reminds MacPass account holders to replace their toll card with a windshield sticker by Dec. 31. Stickers cost $1 each and are scanned automatically at the toll booth. A single account can link multiple vehicles. Passenger vehicle MacPass accounts require an initial deposit of $80 and a $7 one-time set-up fee. Commercial accounts require a $200 deposit and the same set-up fee. MacPass users can use any open lane as well as designated lanes. Cards will not work after the end of 2020. More information: mackinacbridge.org/macpass/macpass.
