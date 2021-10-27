Health workshops
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers virtual Diabetes PATH (Personal Action Toward Health) workshops.
An informational session begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 via Zoom. The program continues from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays from Nov. 4 through Dec. 16. Newcomers may join through Nov. 11. Registration: 248-849-5752.
Meet the senator
PETOSKEY — Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, hosts coffee hours with constituents at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Roast and Toast in Petoskey and 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Torch Lake Cafe in Central Lake.
The senator can answer questions and provide information and take suggestions on community or business issues.
Musical show
TRAVERSE CITY — “Assisted Living: The Musical” starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at City Opera House. Student tickets are $15. Regular tickets start at $23. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Car seat checks
ROSCOMMON — The Community Car Seat Safety Check is from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Gerrish Fire Department. Children must be present. Free seats are available to some families. Hot dogs and chips are served. Call or text 989-915-2752 to make an appointment.
Halloween events
GRAYLING — Grayling Main Street and the Downtown Development Authority host events during Halloween weekend. Witch’s Brew occurs from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30. Restaurants in the city’s Brew Avenue district feature to-go drink specials, and shops provide sales.
Trunk or Treat runs from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot behind Bear’s Den/Paddle Hard. Enter off Peninsular Avenue. Participants may rent a parking space for $25. Registration forms are at Up North Apparel or email downtowngrayling@gmail.com.
Signal project begins Nov. 1
CADILLAC — MDOT plans to begin upgrades Nov. 1 at the U.S. 131 Business Route and Boon Road (E. 34 Road) intersection. The project includes new traffic signals, pedestrian crosswalk push buttons, sidewalk ramps built to ADA standards and pavement markings. Drivers can expect periodic closures in this area until the end of June.
COVID-19 testing
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 continues its COVID-19 testing clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays and 1-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kalkaska Memorial Health Center.
The test is free. Rapid antigen results are given within an hour, and PCR results within 72 hours. Appointments are not needed.
