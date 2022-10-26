Genealogical presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Genealogical Society presents its monthly program at 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at Traverse Area District Library. Adam Oster from the Library of Michigan presents “Traffic Violations, Criminal Complaints and Marriages: Records of a Justice of the Peace.”
Art center event
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center presents its October Swirl from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 27.
Lost Village Pierogi provides appetizers and wine is served. Tickets are $20 for CTAC members, $25 for others.
Photography workshop
BELLAIRE — Antrim Photography Workshop gathers at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 27 at Grass River Natural Area. James Dake leads an owl hunt.
Admission is $15; donations support GRNA. RSVP: LL.pics44@gmail.com; 231-313-8820.
‘Anatomy of a Murder’
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Players presents “Anatomy of a Murder” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-29 at Glen Lake Community Reformed Church. The play is based on a story in the Upper Peninsula in the 1950s that was written by the defense attorney who worked the case.
Donations are accepted; refreshments are served.
Piano concert
SUTTONS BAY — Traverse Symphony Orchestra presents “Musical Moments with Michael Coonrod” at 4 p.m. Nov. 6. Suzanne Albrecht and Steve Redding host this piano concert as part of the TSO’s Music and Menus series.
Lylah’s provides catering. Attendees can enjoy Mawby wine, appetizers and desserts. Seating is limited. Tickets are $75 per person. To reserve, call 231-947-7120, ext. 5 by Oct. 28.
Book launch
SUTTONS BAY — Fred Carlisle presents his newest book “The Lake Effect: A Lake Michigan Mosaic” at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Bay Books.
The event includes an interview, Q&A and refreshments. His text is published by Mission Point Press of Traverse City. The author lived in Michigan for 20 years, but now resides in Virginia.
Gladhander preview
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools invites community members to preview the 40th annual Gladhander Auction and Raffle from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 28 at St. Francis High School.
View the décor and auction items for the live event while partaking in refreshments. The Oct. 29 event is sold out, but the public may bid on items via one.bidpal.net/gladhander. Learn more about raffle tickets and volunteer opportunities at gladhander.com.
Call for photos
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library invites youth ages 18 years and younger to submit an original photograph by Nov. 1. Four winning pictures are printed on an acoustic panel for the library’s community room.
Photos should represent the Green Lake Township area, including themes of nature, places or things of historical interest. Submit pictures to jthomet@tadl.org. More details: 231-276-6767.
Blankets for military families
TRAVERSE CITY — The Job Winslow chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution seeks handmade baby blankets for U.S. military families stationed overseas.
Blankets can be crocheted, sewn, quilted or knitted. The next shipment is set for March 17.
To donate, contact 231-352-5227.
