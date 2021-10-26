COVID-19 vaccine clinics

TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. provides free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in northern Michigan. Ages 12 and older may receive their shot. Children must be with a parent or guardian.

Upcoming events:

  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at NMHSI in Traverse City
  • 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27 at TC Latino in Traverse City
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at NMHSI in TC or Benzonia
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at NMHSI in TC or Shelby

