City open house
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City invites the community to an open house from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Hagerty Center, 715 E. Front St.
Attendees can learn about the city’s master plan and mobility plan projects. Refreshments and kids’ activities are provided.
Sign up for project updates at tcmasterplan.org.
Medicare informational
TRAVERSE CITY — An information session goes from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Traverse Area District Library. Learn about drug plans, Medicare healthcare changes, doctor and specialist availability and more.
Preschool story time
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Community Library presents “Stories & More” for preschoolers at 11 a.m. Oct. 27. Trick-or-treaters also walk to visit merchants on Front Street.
