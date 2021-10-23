Tutor training

TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association Tutor Training Class goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23.The class is required for anyone interested in tutoring for GTDA.

Cost is $325 for 18 hours of class. More details: 231-929-1007. gtdyslexia.org

Radio concert

TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan native and bluegrass musician Billy Strings makes his debut at 11 p.m. Oct. 23 on WCMU Public Media (PBS). His “Austin City Limits” concert premieres nationwide.

Strings won a 2021 Grammy Award and Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year from the International Bluegrass Music Association.

Vaccine clinic

GRAYLING — DHD No. 10 offers the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Ramada Hotel & Conference Center.

The seasonal flu vaccine without insurance costs $37. High dose and preservative-free flu shots are $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Bring insurance cards and a driver’s license.

Call 888-217-3904 to schedule a vaccine if unable to attend a clinic.

Virtual home tour

TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Home and Cottage Virtual Tour is open Oct. 29 through Dec. 31. View eight residences in northern Michigan.

A $15 donation is suggested for Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you