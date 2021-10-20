Fall film festival
FRANKFORT — The 13th annual Frankfort Film Festival is Oct. 21-24 at the Garden Theater. The event kicks off with the comedy/drama “Limbo” at noon Thursday. Other showings include documentary “Some Kind of Heaven,” French drama “Two of Us” and Arabic comedy/drama “The Perfect Candidate.”
Tickets are $12 each. Vote for favorites at frankfortgardentheater.com. Box office: 231-352-7561.
Community discussion
INTERLOCHEN — Discuss “Hey, Kiddo” by Jarrett J. Krosoczka from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Interlochen Public Library. Community members can obtain a free text if they participate in the group discussion about recovery from addiction. Refreshments and child care provided.
Storytelling event
TRAVERSE CITY — Fulfillament begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at City Opera House. Five local community leaders tell their stories and challenge the audience to find fulfillment in their lives.
Livestream is $10. In-person admission is $15, or $18 at the door. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Mystery comedy production
SCOTTVILLE — The stage adaptation of the 1985 film “Clue” comes to West Shore Community College at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23 and 2 p.m. Oct. 24.
Purchase seats at westshore.edu/performingarts or call 231-843-5507. Theater goers may also get tickets from the box office in the bookstore at the Schoenherr Campus Center.
Pumpkin project
INTERLOCHEN — Adults and teens are invited to make a pumpkin craft from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at Interlochen Public Library. Materials are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Meet the rep
PETOSKEY — Rep. John Damoose, of Harbor Springs, hosts office hours at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at Petoskey District Library and 9 a.m. Oct. 25 at Christopher’s Cafe in Indian River.
Humankind Series
SCOTTVILLE — The Humankind Series hosts an exhibition of artist Claire Ashley’s work from Oct. 22 through Dec. 10 at West Shore Community College and Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
The opening reception is from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 22 at LACA. This free event also includes a performance related to the artwork.
Society gets donations
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Society recently accepted two $500 donations: one from George Colburn of Starbright Media Corporation and one from Stuart Hickman of Mammoth Distilling.
The gifts honor the late Ernest Hemingway Mainland, of Petoskey. He supported the Little Traverse Historical Society, and author Ernest Hemingway was Mainland’s uncle.
Mammoth Distilling participated in a recent fundraiser at Lavender Hill Farm, which featured the documentary “Young Hemingway — The Path to Paris” and tastings of Hemingway’s favorite cocktails.
Couple killed in car with baby inside
DETROIT — Two people were ambushed and killed while in a car with their child at a Detroit gas station, police said.
Two men fired shots at the car Monday night, killing a man and a woman.
The 9-month-old baby was not hurt. The shooting was recorded by the gas station’s security cameras.
Police Chief James White said it wasn’t a random killing.
“It’s just horrific. ... You’ve got two families that have to bury two 22-year-olds,” the chief said. “Now you’ve got a 9-month-old who has to be raised by the parents and at some point told the story of what happened.”
Posters seeking tips were being distributed with images of the gunmen.
“Someone knows. Someone always knows,” community activist Malik Shabazz told WDIV-TV. “It is the behavior that is unacceptable and we cannot accept it anymore.”
