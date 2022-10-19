Street closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Part of Wellington Street is closed through Oct. 28.
Team Elmer’s and the City of Traverse City Wastewater Maintenance Department will repair the sewer and water system on Wellington Street between Washington and Webster streets. In addition to the Wellington Street closure, Washington Street is closed from Boardman Avenue to Franklin Street.
Drivers are asked to find another route. Questions: 231-922-4923.
Theater presents festival
FRANKFORT — The Garden Theater hosts its annual Frankfort Film Festival Oct. 20-23. The event opens at noon each day and continues into the evening.
Fifteen films of various genres are shown, including “The Book Keepers” and “Flee.” The festival also highlights the Frankfort48 Film Festival winners, who show their films Saturday night. Live music is scheduled Thursday and Friday nights.
The $200 Directing Sponsorship includes passes to all films along with acknowledgment on the theater website, festival program and on screen. Individual tickets are $12 at gardentheater.org or the box office starting one hour before each showtime. Contact: 231-352-7561.
Dinner fundraiser
MANCELONA — The Iron Vault hosts the fashion show and dinner “Unlock the Runway” at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Mancelona High School.
Student designers altered and styled business attire, formal and other clothing donated to the Iron Vault. They will model some of the items during this event.
Smoke and Porter Catering provides food. Admission is $35 per person, with proceeds supporting the free store for local students. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com until Oct. 21.
Legacy Award nominations
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park accepts nominations for the 2023 Legacy Award until Oct. 22.
The award recognizes an individual or institution that helps raise awareness of Michigan history, culture and the environment through the arts. The winner receives the award during the Legacy Gala in August.
Nomination forms are available at michlegacyartpark.org/legacy-award. More information: 231-378-4963.
Nonprofit receives award
TRAVERSE CITY — 100+ Women Who Care Grand Traverse and Leelanau County met Oct. 11 to award $10,000 to local nonprofit Generations Ahead. The organization plans to use the funds to support their baby pantry. Around 35 families, especially young parents and their children, receive free services each year.
The next 100+ Women Who Care meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Traverse City Golf and Country Club. New members are welcome. For more information on membership, email 100wwctc@gmail.com.
Mammogram scheduling
LAKE LEELANAU — The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department presents the Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program (BC3NP) “Every Woman. Every Year.”
The campaign encourages females ages 21-64 to regularly receive breast and cervical screenings. Free screenings are available for low-income women. It also includes follow-up care and treatment if needed.
To schedule a mammogram exam, call the health department at 231-256-0200.
