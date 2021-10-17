Boots for Kids fundraiser set
GAYLORD — Michigan State Police troopers serve food from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 20 at B.C. Pizza. All proceeds support Boots for Kids, which provides winter clothing and boots for children in Otsego County.
Indigenous exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — The “Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories” exhibition is displayed through Oct. 20 at the Dennos Museum Center.
Explore photographs, artwork, interviews and interactive timelines. National Endowment for the Humanities on the Road made this exhibition possible.
Track club run
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club hosts a free fun run at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Middlecoast Brewing Company. All ages are welcome to complete a 3- or 5-mile route.
FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of the Library gathers at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at Helena Township Community Center. The monthly meeting includes coffee and snacks.
Playgroups return
BENZONIA — 5toONE and NMCAA Early Head Start resume playgroup gatherings from 10-11:30 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at Grow Benzie.
Parents may bring kids ages 5 and younger. Developmental activities and a snack are included. Register at bit.ly/PlayGrowBenzie.
Aviation history program
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Society hosts a presentation on Michigan aviation history at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 via Zoom. Author Barry Levine talks about the B-52 crash near Charlevoix in 1971 and two Michigan’s air command bases. Register at petoskeymuseum.org or email info@petoskeymuseum.org.
Call for donors
TRAVERSE CITY — The American Red Cross is experiencing a blood and platelet shortage. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, can give blood or platelets before Oct. 31 to receive a $5 electronic gift card.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. Make an appointment by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting RedCrossBlood.org.
