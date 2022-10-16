Health forum
TRAVERSE CITY — The Health Forum of Northern Michigan addresses adolescent mental health from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at the NMC Hagerty Center.
The event also highlights the program “Through Our Eyes: A Photovoice Project on the Stigma Around Youth Mental Health and Wellness.”
Register for free at https://tinyurl.com/29b7avnp.
Patriot Game tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are available to the 11th annual TC Patriot Game on Oct. 21. Veterans, active military and first responders get in free through the 13th Street or 14th Street entrances at Thirlby Field. The Traverse City West Titans play the TC Central Trojans.
Student Senate members from both schools are selling T-shirts, with proceeds supporting Mid-Michigan Honor Flight.
The public can purchase blue shirts from 7:30-8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at West Senior High or red shirts from 7:30-8 a.m. and 3-3:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Central High School. A $10 donation is suggested.
Game tickets are available at GoFan.co.
Art workshop
ELK RAPIDS — Art & Connection offers the workshop “Glass on Canvas” from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 20 at 965 Green St. Ages 18 and older may participate for free. RSVP to info@artandconnection.org.
Class luncheon
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Elks Lodge. Area alumni are invited to attend.
Chocolate pop-up
ELK RAPIDS — Beers and Bons, By Gosh- Squash starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Short’s Brewing Company Pull Barn. This pop-up features Bon Bon Bon from Detroit, Pumpkin Crusha’ on tap and gourd painting.
Trail conversation
CHARLEVOIX — TART Trails and Top of Michigan Trails Council host “Talkin’ Trails” from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Bier’s Brewery. Discuss the Nakwema Trailway between Traverse City and Charlevoix.
NWS event
TRAVERSE CITY — Nashville-based singer-songwriter Margo Price joins the National Writers Series at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the State Theater. Price presents her memoir “Maybe We’ll Make It.”
In-person tickets are available via Eventbrite. Live-streamed tickets are at the NWS website.
Students perform
TRAVERSE CITY — Interlochen Arts Academy students present their musical theater showcase/review at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at City Opera House.
Tickets start at $10 at cityoperahouse.org. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Veteran dental care
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Veterans Affairs received funding from the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency to provide free dental care for Grand Traverse County veterans.
Veterans must show their DD214, proof of household income and two months of bank statements with all assets.
The program is for single veteran who make $38,640 and married veterans who make $52,260.
Apply for the program by calling 231-995-6070 or visiting the VA office at 2650 Lafranier Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.