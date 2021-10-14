Meet the senator
MANISTEE — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, hosts coffee hours with residents of the 35th District this month. Attendees may bring opinions and concerns about state government or issues.
Upcoming meetings:
- 2:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Manistee County Administration Building
- 9 a.m. Oct. 18 at Crawford County Administration Building in Grayling
More details: 855-347-8035.
Fall festival
INTERLOCHEN — The Fall Festival and Tack Sale goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at 2526 Lake Ann Road. Activities include hay rides, face painting, photo booth, silent auction, chili cookoff and the tack sale (until 2 p.m.) Proceeds benefit Horse North Rescue.
Autumn activities
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts the family-friendly Autumnfest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16. Activities include trick-or-treating on the boardwalk, pumpkin pounding, crafts and games. Apples, donuts, s’mores and cider are available. More information: 231-533-8576; info@grassriver.org.
Kids Commute Live
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Radio and Interlochen Arts Academy Wind Symphony present their Kids Commute Live at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Corson Auditorium.
The ensemble performs pieces related to food, including some that use kitchen utensils as instruments. The show features students from the arts academy and Traverse City East and West Middle schools.
Come at 1 p.m. for self-guided tours of the R.B. Annis Botanical Lab and Community Garden. Visit IPR Studio A to record a greeting that may be used in a future episode of Kids Commute.
All attendees must wear masks during the show. Seats are $12 or $9 for students at tickets.interlochen.org. The performance is also available via interlochen.org/live.
Call for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Meijer invites Michigan artists to submit locally-inspired pieces or those inspired by Black History Month, Pride Month, Women’s History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.
The retailer aims to launch “A Collection of Voices” in stores across the Midwest in 2023. Selected artwork will appear on products like stationary and home décor. Chosen artists receive a monetary prize and work with Meijer to identify nonprofits that will benefit from product sales.
Submit work for consideration by Nov. 7 at meijer.com/collection-of-voices.html.
4 years in prison for man whose son took explosive to school
NEWAYGO — A man whose son accidentally detonated a homemade explosive at a school in western Michigan was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison.
David Saylor Sr. didn’t have a direct role in the incident that day, though he “may have turned a blind eye to his son’s actions creating these devices,” defense attorney James Scozzari said in a court filing.
In March, Saylor’s son brought a homemade explosive to Newaygo High School and accidentally detonated it, injuring himself and others. The teen lost both thumbs.
Authorities subsequently searched Saylor’s home and filed federal charges. He pleaded guilty to possession of a pipe bomb and a stolen gun.
U.S. District Judge Janet Neff acknowledged that Saylor might be a hard worker who supports his extended family, MLive.com reported.
“But I don’t think it mitigates this kind of behavior that led to the explosion in this case,” Neff said. “In a classroom. A public school classroom.”
Saylor admitted that he and his son designed and made explosives for two years.
He was fortunate that “nothing worse has happened in the course of his hobby of blowing things up,” the judge said.
