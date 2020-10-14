Health forum

TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Valley State University and NMC host a health forum from 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 20 through Zoom. Panelists discuss “The Application of Health Technology in Rural Areas.” This event is free and open to the public. Registration by Oct. 14 at gvsu.edu/hfnorthernmich. Questions: dykstrdi@gvsu.edu; 616-331-5876.

Palliative care talks

TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club meets via telephone from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 14. The topic is post-stroke palliative care. Register at munsonhealthcare.org/strokeclub. More information: 231-935-6380.

Public input session

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Parks and Recreation hosts a virtual public input meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 14. People can learn about and comment on the five-year recreation master plan. A survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GVVFGSK. Visit Traverse City Parks on Facebook for the event link and more details.

Class lunch

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Elks Lodge. All area alumni are invited to attend. The venue follows all COVID-19 precautions.

Donation drive

TRAVERSE CITY — Floor Covering Brokers Carpet One hosts a food drive for the Father Fred Foundation Oct. 15-17. The business plans to match all nonperishable food donations, up to a $2,500 value. This collection occurs during the Big Fall Sale at the store, at South Airport Road and Barlow Street.

