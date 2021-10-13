College Night
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Education Services hosts College Night from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the NMC Physical Education Center. High school students can talk with representatives from more than 40 public and private colleges, universities and military organizations. Information is also available about North Ed Early College and NMC dual enrollment.
Art and Music Stroll
BELLAIRE — The Art and Music Stroll goes from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 15 in downtown Bellaire. Enjoy local art, music, food and drinks at local businesses.
Fundraiser ends Oct. 15
TRAVERSE CITY — Honor Bank encourages community members to donate to the Honor Thy Neighbor campaign until Oct. 15. The bank plans to match up to $10,000 for the Northwest Food Coalition and other northern Michigan food pantries. myhonorbank.com/honor-thy-neighbor
Nonprofit appoints director
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts for All of Northern Michigan recently selected Sue Cronover, of Interlochen, as the new executive director. She previously worked for nonprofits like Interlochen Center for the Arts, Traverse Health Clinic and Goodwill of Northern Michigan. She began volunteering with Arts for All in 2016 and was appointed to the Board of Directors’ Fund Development Committee in 2019.
Achievement award
LANSING — Nominations are accepted until Oct. 15 for the Daniel J. Wright Lifetime Achievement Award. The award goes to attorneys, judges, caseworkers, court staff, public or nonprofit employees and others who worked at least 10 years to help Michigan families and children.
Sponsored by the Michigan Supreme Court and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Questions: 517-373-2621 or Gilmorer@courts.mi.gov.
Fall Festival
PETOSKEY — The Rotary Club of Petoskey invites the public to its Fall Festival from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 16 at Winter Sports Park. Families can enjoy live music, games, food trucks and a pumpkin roll. The City of Petoskey provides information about its project to construct a permanent roof over the hockey rink.
Center joins United Way
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Start to Quality Northwest Resource Center recently joined United Way of Northwest Michigan.
The resource center helps families find child care and preschool in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Manistee, Leelanau, Missaukee and Wexford counties. The center also assists child care providers, early educators and businesses.
Deadline extended
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation extended its grant application deadline to Oct. 29. Nonprofits, schools, government units and other tax-exempt organizations may request awards from the Limitless Fund and Field of Interest Grant Program as well as the Minger Family Endowment Fund. Contact: 231-723-7269; grants@manisteefoundation.org.
Helpline hours expand
NEW YORK — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America recently expanded the hours of its AFA Helpline. This resource is for families and individuals impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia-related illnesses. Licensed social workers trained in dementia care are available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (ET) every day. Access the helpline by calling 866-232-8484, texting 646-586-5283 or visiting alzfdn.org.
