Musical tour
LUDINGTON — North Country Opera’s Michigan tour includes a show at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
This folk musical comes from Michigan playwright Jay Stielstra. Prices are $25 at the door or $20 at ludingtonartscentre.org.
Creative workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Affirm Ministries presents “CREATE” starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at Maple Ridge Place, corner of Keystone and River roads.
Freedom Farm Ministries Grand Traverse Executive Director Julie Elliott-Eickenroth speaks on judgments. Other topics include getting unstuck and defining success.
The workshop is $60 and includes lunch and dinner. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/2yzvk3rc.
Acoustic blues, roots show
CADILLAC — Crosscut Kings perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Cadillac Elks as part of Gopherwood Concerts fall/winter season.
Admission is $15 per adult, $7 for students at the After 26 Depot Cafe and Horizon Books or MyNorthTickets.com. Adults pay $18 and students pay $9 at the door.
Fall grants available
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation accepts applications for its fall grant cycle through Oct. 17.
Awards are available through the Minger Family Endowment Fund, the Limitless Fund and Field of Interest Fund grant programs. Funds go to nonprofits, school districts and government units, including tribal governments.
Find the application form at manisteefoundation.org/receive.
Welcome center closure
MACKINAW CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation works on the Mackinaw City Welcome Center Oct. 17 through Feb. 11. The center is located on Nicolet Street, off I-75.
MDOT invests more than $400,000 to replace windows, floor and wall tiles in the bathrooms. The center and parking lots are closed during the project.
Clinical science scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — American Proficiency Institute accepts scholarship applications from junior and senior clinical laboratory science students.
Program directors must submit a recommendation with the completed application by Nov. 7.
Five students can receive $2,000 awards. Winners are announced by early December. api-pt.com
Student lounges added
CHARLEVOIX — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan received a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act through the Northern Michigan Regional Entity to help area schools purchase $80,000 in materials to create lounge spaces for students.
These rooms were established at Charlevoix, Alanson, Boyne Falls, Elk Rapids, Ellsworth, Gaylord, Mancelona, Pellston, Petoskey and Round Lake high schools.
“A peace room is a dedicated, safe and neutral space in a school building for students to work through difficult emotions and challenging situations,” said HDNW Community Health Supervisor Susan Pulaski in a release.
She added that “this provides funding for school/HDNW staff to complete the Mindfulness Schools Training to further support students.”
