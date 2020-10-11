Youth theater program slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre offers six-week theater classes for kids this fall at Grand Traverse Regional Art Campus. Kindergarten through second graders are invited Mondays starting 4 p.m. Oct. 12.
A session for third to fifth graders runs Wednesdays beginning Oct. 14.
Cost is $135.
More information: stacia@parallel45.org; meg@parallel45.org.
Play auditions set for Oct. 12
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Players conduct auditions for two Christmas plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Glen Lake Church.
The plays are “Princess O’Hara” and “Suspense Night Before Christmas.” All ages are welcome.
COVID-19 safety protocols are followed.
Email Smithron455@charter.net for scripts or more details.
Technology recycling at TBA Credit Union
TRAVERSE CITY — Recycle used technology for free from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at TBA Credit Union on Front Street.
Desktop computers, laptops and cellphones are accepted. Monitors are not allowed.
Bay Area Recycling for Charities is providing this service.
Flu clinics coming up in the region
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 offers the seasonal flu vaccine for kids, adults and seniors this fall.
Many health insurance plans cover the cost of the vaccine.
Pay $37 without insurance. High-dose and preservative-free shots are $46.
Local flu clinics are scheduled Fridays through Nov. 20 at the following:
- 9 a.m. to noon at Kalkaska County Civic Center
- 9 a.m. to noon at Cadillac Christian Reformed Church
- 9 a.m. to noon at the Armory in Manistee
- 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the future home of Crawford County Commission on Aging, off M-72 in Grayling
Children’s museum plans reopening
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum recently announced it plans to reopen soon.
The Discovery Center, facility owner, completed indoor air and soil vapor tests, per the state’s instructions.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said they could reopen, but museum staff are working to update the inside to follow COVID-19 safety protocols like social distancing and sanitizing.
Once open, the museum will require reservations.
