Stroke discussion is set for Oct. 13
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club hosts a discussion of stroke and stroke recovery via teleconference from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
The group returns to virtual meetings as part of Munson Healthcare’s COVID-19 response plan.
Participants receive the phone number and access code when they register at munsonhealthcare.org/strokeclub.
Musicale meeting, recital
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale hosts its Oct. 14 meeting at First Congregational Church. A business meeting begins at noon; prospective members are welcome.
Local pianist and sculptor Tom Kaufman performs and demonstrates instruments he makes at 1 p.m.
Scholarship winner Justin Robb, pianist, kicks off the program.
Guests are encouraged to wear face masks.
Hazardous waste drop-off
TRAVERSE CITY — RecycleSmart hosts the Household Hazardous Waste Collection from 12:30-6 p.m. Oct. 14. Accepted items include chemicals, cleaners and pesticides. Appointments are required at recyclesmart.info/1162.
Art displayed
MANISTEE — Sculptor Bernadette Zachara-Marcos displays her works until Oct. 14 at Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts. Hardy Hall is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Advocacy center earns grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Heather McCauley and Joanne Smith-Darden, from MSU School of Social Work, are principal investigators for a newly-awarded $1.6 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
McCauley and Smith-Darden aim to research child sexual abuse prevention through a partnership with Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center’s Public Will Campaign to End Child Sexual Abuse.
Art award nominations
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center accepts nominations for the 2021 eddi Awards through Oct. 15.
The eddi Awards honor individuals and organizations in northern Michigan who support the arts in Charlevoix and Emmet counties.
Award categories: Visual Artist, Performing Artist, Arts and Cultural Organization, Arts in Education, Arts and Cultural Leadership, Individual Patron, Benefactor, Lifetime Achievement and Young Artist.
The Awards Ceremony is Nov. 4 at CTAC Petoskey.
Award nominees accepted
LANSING — Michigan Supreme Court accepts nominations for the Maura D. Corrigan Foster Family Lifetime Achievement Award until Oct. 15.
Nominate foster parents who have a record of serving Michigan families and children.
Questions: 517-373-2621 or Gilmorer@courts.mi.gov.
Class gathering
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1958 meets for lunch at noon Oct. 19 at the Elks Lodge. Call Sharon Carpenter Hill at 231-946-7424 to RSVP.
