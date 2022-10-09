Virtual seminar
TRAVERSE CITY — A free virtual informational seminar on bariatric surgery starts at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Munson Medical Center’s Bariatric Program Medical Director Michael Nizzi discusses the surgery and how patients may qualify.
Register at munsonhealthcare.org/bariatrics.
Kids story time
INTERLOCHEN — Preschool Story Hour starts at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Interlochen Public Library. Miss Ann leads stories, songs and a craft. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Grant proposals accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — The Mission Committee of the Presbyterian Church plans to award four, $5,000 grants to area nonprofits.
The 2023 Request for Proposals applications are accepted until Oct. 15. Interested nonprofits can complete the form at https://forms.gle/yQhtZEF1LC2abBAv7. Questions: 231-946-5680.
DKG grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Applications are available for the Geraldine Pagel Grants and Marie Grassa Grant through Delta Kappa Gamma Phi Chapter. Public educators in the Grand Traverse area may apply by Oct. 24. Kindergarten through 12th grade principals can provide applications.
Visit dkgtc.org to apply or learn more.
Call for patents
EAST JORDAN — Raven Hill Discovery Center seeks local inventors and patent holders to submit a copy of their patent drawings. These will be displayed in an old-fashioned patent office during next year’s Smithsonian Museum on Main Street exhibition “Spark! Places of Innovation.”
Call 231-536-3369 or email cheri@miravenhill.org to share patent drawings.
Regular library programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library offers weekly and monthly programs for all ages.
Story Stew starts at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday. Preschool and younger kids can enjoy stories, songs and crafts. Men’s Group meets at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. The Pageturners adult book club gathers at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. A Spanish Social Group gathers at 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month. RSVP to lstarsoneck47@gmail.com.
Weekly activities:
- Mondays — Threads group from 10 a.m. to noon
- Tuesdays — Reading dog Lani at 3:30 p.m.
- Thursdays — Gentle yoga at 9:30 a.m.
Community grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation awards $111,000 in grants to seven organizations in northern Michigan.
Community fund grant recipients:
- $20,000 to Discovery Center Great Lakes for Discovery Pier
- $20,000 for Housing North’s Housing Ready Program in Leelanau County
- $15,000 to Generations Ahead
- $15,000 to Land Information Access Association
- $15,000 to Northern Blooms Montessori Family Center
- $15,000 for Thompsonville Area Revitalization Project
- $11,000 toward Traverse Symphony Orchestra’s Community Music School
