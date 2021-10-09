Open house set
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Fire Station hosts an open house from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 10. Dedication ceremony for the memorial bench/honorary walkway begins at 1 p.m.
Event also includes free brats and hot dogs, kids’ games, fire prevention activities and vehicle extrication demonstration.
STEM kit celebrationsTRAVERSE CITY — Newton’s Road hosts events to celebrate its work to make STEM kits available in all 21 regional libraries in the five-county area.
Upcoming events:
- Oct. 12 — 2:30 p.m. at Suttons Bay Bingham District Library, 3:15 p.m. at Leelanau Township Library in Northport, 4 p.m. at Leland Township Library and 5 p.m. at Glen Lake Library in Empire
- Oct. 19 — 1 p.m. at Almira Township Library in Lake Ann, 2 p.m. at Beulah Library, 2:45 p.m. at Benzonia Public Library, 3:30 p.m. at Benzie Shores District Library in Frankfort and 4:30 p.m. at Betsie Valley District Library in Thompsonville
- Oct. 28 — 12:45 p.m. at Peninsula Community Library and 3 p.m. at Traverse Area District Library main branch
Volunteers needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency seeks volunteers for the 2021-22 tax season. Assistants help low or moderate income families prepare their tax returns.
NMCAA provides free tax returns for seniors as well as people with disabilities, who speak limited English or who make less than $66,000 per year.
Volunteers can become an IRS-certified tax preparer after training. Contact: taxes@nmcaa.net or 231-346-2188.
Free ferry trips
MACKINAW CITY — Front-line medical professionals and first responders can enjoy a free round trip Star Line ferry ride to Mackinac Island through Oct. 31.
Qualifying workers: Physicians, physician assistants, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and respiratory technicians who have provided direct care to COVID-19 patients; law enforcement officers including local and federal police officers, state troopers, county sheriffs and correctional officers; firefighters including career and volunteer firefighters; Emergency Medical Technicians and 911 dispatchers.
Bring credentials to the Star Line office in St. Ignace or Mackinaw City to receive tickets.
Health centers receive support
LANSING — Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced more than $4 million in funding for community health centers in northern Michigan.
Funds come from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and were included in the American Rescue Plan.
Area recipients include $590,156 for East Jordan Family Health Center, $590,101 to Northwest Michigan Health Services, Inc. and $674,163 toward Thunder Bay Community Health Service.
Funding can support health care construction and renovation; the purchase of new equipment and COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations.
