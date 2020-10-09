Dedication scrapped
THOMPSONVILLE — Benzie Area Historical Society canceled the historical marker dedication ceremony, previously scheduled at 2 p.m. Oct. 11.
BAHS Executive Director Barbara Mort said in a recent news release that the decision was made because an event volunteer was exposed to COVID-19. Mort added that they hope to host the event later this fall.
The Diamond, south of Thompson Avenue, was constructed in 1889, resu- lting in the intersection of the Frankfort and Southeastern Railroad and the Chicago and West Michigan Railroad. The Michigan Historical Commission oversees the historical marker appli- cation process, and this is the 10th marker in Benzie County.
Man charged after thrown sandbag hurts motorist
LYON TOWNSHIP — A man has been charged after a motorist was seriously injured by a sandbag tossed from a southeastern Michigan freeway overpass.
David Garcia, 41, of Brighton was arraigned Wednesday on felony throwing objects at trains/cars causing serious impairment, WHMI-FM reported.
State police said an investigation shows 40-po- und sandbags were thrown late Sunday night onto Interstate 96 in Lyon Township, about 39 miles northwest of Detroit.
One of the bags struck the windshield of a passing vehicle, injuring the woman who was driving. She had to be hospitalized. The extent of her injuries and condition were not immediately available Thursday.
Police said Garcia’s truck had crashed near the overpass before the sandbags were thrown onto the freeway.
Garcia was given a $50,000 bond. A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Oct. 14.
Movie theaters at Monroe shopping mall scheduled to reopen
MONROE — Movie theater screens at a southeastern Michigan shopping mall are scheduled to reopen.
Phoenix Theatres said it will begin showing films again Friday, according to the Monroe News.
The theater operates 10 screens at the Mall of Monroe, about 44 miles southwest of Detroit.
Theaters and a scores of other businesses across the state were ordered closed earlier this year by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state.
The 1945 law used by Whitmer to respond to the coronavirus pandemic was declared unconstitutional last week by the Michigan Supreme Court.
Phoenix Theatres owner Cory Jacobson said earlier this week that the action comes after the court’s ruling.
Jacobson said the theaters “intend to follow the CinemaSafe guidelines to ensure the safety of our guests.”
“All of our theaters in Michigan will reopen to support the return of Hollywood’s blockbuster movies to the big screen,” he added.
Employees are to wear masks and other protective gear and moviegoers will be required to wear masks as they move through the theater.
Phoenix Theatres said it also will implement social distancing guidelines in the lobby and common areas.
A reserved seating system will keep customers six feet from other groups.
The company also has theaters in Wayne and Livonia, as well as Massachusetts and Iowa.
