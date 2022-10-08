Sticker design vote
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City selected six finalists for its “First Time Voter” stickers.
The public can vote for their favorite design until Oct. 9 at https://arcg.is/0qW8jr. Three winners will be announced at the Oct. 10 City Commission meeting. Stickers will be handed out on Election Day.
Open fire house
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Metro Fire presents an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Station 11 off Veterans Drive.
Meet local first responders, create a family fire escape plan, tour the station and more. Kids can complete an obstacle course.
After-school theater
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre hosts the After School Drama Adventure at 4:30 p.m. Mondays from Oct. 10 through Dec. 5 at the Grand Traverse Circuit. Kindergarten through second-graders may attend.
Another after-school program is available for third- through fifth-graders at 4:30 p.m. Thursdays from Oct. 13 through Dec. 8.
Sign up at parallel45.coursestorm.com.
‘Tarps 4 Pints’ program
TRAVERSE CITY — Restoration Church hosts “Tarps 4 Pints” starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at Right Brain Brewery. Bring a tarp, sleeping bag or new socks/long underwear and receive a beer for $1. Items will go to homeless community members.
NMC hosts free fairs
TRAVERSE CITY — Students can explore their options during two free events Oct. 12 at NMC’s Timothy J. Nelson Innovation Center.
The Fall Transfer Fair goes from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is for current NMC students who want to transfer to a four-year school to complete their bachelor’s degree.
The 2022 College Night goes from 6-8 p.m. Current high school students can find information about NMC dual enrollment and Early College along with scholarship and financial aid resources from post-secondary institutions.
Gospel music concert
ELK RAPIDS — Grand Traverse Musicale presents Three Centuries of Gospel Music at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at First Congregational Church.
The show includes Elk Rapids Community Choir, director Cheryl Knight, pianist Steve Stargardt and trumpet player Willie Dahl.
Admission is free; donations support music scholarships. Refreshments are served.
Award nominations
LANSING — The
Michigan Supreme Court accepts nominations for
the Maura D. Corrigan
Foster Family Lifetime Achievement Award. The
award is for foster parents
who have helped Michigan families and children.
Complete the form by Oct. 14 at https://bit.ly/3ByP7Nw.
