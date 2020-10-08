Watershed Center to work on trash-free lakes
TRAVERSE CITY — New York-based Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper recently received almost $300,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
The organization part- ners with The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, Friends of the Detroit River, Seneca Park Zoo and Milwaukee Riverkeeper for the Trash-Free Great Lakes program.
The partners plan to coordinate clean-up events and awareness campaigns, with the goal to remove 68 metric tons of trash from 17,120 acres by the end of 2022. They also hope to add 10 Great Lakes communities to their group by 2025.
