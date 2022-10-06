Art color tour
NORTHPORT — The M22 Art2Art color tour is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9. Explore ceramic vessels at Cleveland Township Hall and paintings, furniture and sculptures at Glen Arbor Township Hall. Suttons Bay Art Festival sponsors this event. M22Art2Art.com
Fall activities
FRANKFORT — The Frankfort Fall Festival is Oct. 8 at Open Space Park.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. Activities include carnival rides, live music, wagon rides, a pie-eating contest, pumpkin decorating and more. The Garden Theater shows “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” for free at 3 and 4 p.m. Frankfort-elberta.com
MARSP meeting
WILLIAMSBURG — Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel-Grand Traverse Area meets for lunch at noon Oct. 12 at McGee’s 72.
All retired school personnel receiving a Michigan state pension are invited to hear County Clerk Bonnie Scheele speak on election protocol. A representative from AMBA presents on MARSP services.
Lunch is $20 per person. Reservations are due Oct. 8 to 231-946-2863.
Cross-stitching session
BELLAIRE — Cross Stitch for Beginners goes from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 8 at Grass River Natural Area. The class is geared toward adults and young adults with some hand sewing experience.
Cost is $15 per person and includes materials. Registration: 231-533-8314; grassriver.og.
Barnard Grange dance
CHARLEVOIX — The Brighter Day band performs from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 8 at Barnard Grange Hall. The public is welcome to this dance.
Bring a dish to share for the potluck at 4:30 p.m., if desired. A $7 donation is suggested for Barnard Grange, a nonprofit. More details: 231-675-0004.
Geology program
BELLAIRE — “Exploring the Geology of the Grass River Natural Area” begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 at the GRNA visitor center.
Steven Veatch provides a lesson and then leads a hike along the Sedge Meadow Trail. Participants may bring a picnic, if desired. Cost is $5 per person.
Conservancy meets
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Land Conservancy presents author Jim DuFresne during its annual meeting at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fisher Center. CALC also provides updates on local land preservation work.
RSVP: 231-775-3631; calc@calc-landtrust.org.
Indigenous history presentation
LELAND — Leelanau Historical Society hosts JoAnne Cook at 4 p.m. Oct. 10 at Leland Township Library. Cook, of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, presents on Anishinaabe history on Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Long Lake Fire open house
TRAVERSE CITY — The Long Lake Township Fire Department is hosting a new station open house on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m.
The new station is located at 8578 North Long Lake Road.
Ann Arbor sends partially treated wastewater into river
ANN ARBOR — The City of Ann Arbor says an estimated 1.38 million gallons of partially treated wastewater flowed into the Huron River during maintenance Tuesday at its treatment plant.
The wastewater had rec- eived all treatment except disinfection, the city announced Wednesday in a news release.
The city notified the Washtenaw County Health Department and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy of the discharge, it said.
The discharge marked the second incident threatening the quality of the river water in a little more than two months.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy cited Wixom auto trim maker Tribar Manufacturing for discharging a plating solution containing hexavalent chromium into a sanitary sewer system over the weekend of July 29.
The solution ended up at a wastewater treatment facility that sends wastewater into a creek that flows into the Huron River system.
Hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen and can cause a number of health problems if someone ingests, touches or inhales it, according to Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services. It was part of the plot of the 2000 Julia Roberts movie “Erin Brockovich.”
