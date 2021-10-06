Historical society meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society gathers at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at Peninsula Community Library. It features apple harvesting, peninsula history and Dougherty Mission Church displays. Masks are required.
Artist presentation
GLEN ARBOR — Gail Wallace Bozanno discusses her short story collection at noon Oct. 8 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Wallace Bozanno participated in the center’s Suzanne Wilson Artist-in-Residence Program.
Historic tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Guided tours of the 1842 Peter Dougherty House take place from 1-4:30 p.m. Oct. 8-10. Visit the Mission House and outbuildings. These are the last tours in 2021. The grounds and trails are always open. doughertyoldmissionhouse.com
Saturday yoga
GRAYLING — Saturday yoga practices begin at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at AuSable Artisan Village. The weekly series runs through Dec. 18, with no class Nov. 27. Bring a yoga mat. Cost is $15 per class or $110 for the series.
Nonprofits obtain awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherryland Cares recently awarded three area nonprofits. The Leelanau County Cancer Foundation obtains $9,500 to provide non-medical financial aid for cancer patients. Acme Christian Thrift Store plans to use $4,000 for PPE, food and cleaning supplies. Betsie Valley Community Center aims to upgrade its dental van with its $1,525 grant.
Humanitarians named
TRAVERSE CITY — The Sara Hardy Humanitarian Award goes to Goodwill Northern Michigan Community Engagement Officer Ryan Hannon and 5 Loaves 2 Fish Founders Bill and Michelle White.
Hannon was selected for his long-time service in homelessness, while the Whites are recognized for their work to lessen food insecurity.
Board members announced
TRAVERSE CITY — The Festival Foundation recently announced its 2021-22 Board of Directors. Officers include President Jeff Needham, Immediate Past President Meredith Hawes, President-Elect Stacey Isles, Treasurer Mike Meindertsma and Secretary Kelli Mengebier.
These board members were reelected to three-year terms: Mike Meindertsma, Ian Hollands and Stacey Isles. Nikki Schweitzer was newly elected to a three-year term. Current continuing board members include Kim White, Max Anderson, Harry Burkerholder and Jessica Alpers, serving as the cherry industry liaison.
The Board of Directors, doing business as National Cherry Festival, is responsible for festival governance, oversight and setting policies.
