Bridge games
ALDEN — Learn to play the card game Bridge at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 12 at Helena Township Community Center. Game starts at 12:30 p.m.
Cost is $5. More details: 248-770-6152.
Music and Menus
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Symphony Orchestra launches its new series Music and Menus with “Jazz Standards by the Bay” from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13 at a residence on Old Mission Peninsula.
The concert features TSO’s jazz musicians: saxophonist Pete Deneen, pianist Steve Stargardt and bassist Jack Dryden. Appetizers and desserts are served.
Seating is limited. Tickets are $100 per person. Call 231-947-7120, ext. 5 to reserve and for the address. The deadline is Oct. 6.
Artist presentation
GLEN ARBOR — Illinois potter and teacher Ana Spencer discusses her new work at noon Oct. 7 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
She worked on glazing and surface design techniques during her Artist-in-Residence time at the center.
Veteran dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network hosts the Veteran Appreciation Dinner Celebration from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Senior Center.
The event is free for veterans and one guest. Seating is limited. Call 231-922-4911 to RSVP by Oct. 7.
Health funds available
LANSING — The Michigan Community Service Commission accepts applications for $400 million in federal funding for Public Health AmeriCorps programs. Funding comes from AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and goes toward recruiting and training public health leaders.
Applicants can apply by 5 p.m. Oct. 12 at https://bit.ly/3T0Lw1Z.
Baby pantry update
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Baby Pantry is open on the second Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Masks are required for unvaccinated guests. Curbside pickup continues.
Children’s clothes and shoes (sizes 0-4T) may be donated during pantry hours. Call or text 231-252-6064 to order or for more details.
MACC awards grants
LANSING — The Michigan Arts and Culture Council recently announced its grant winners. More than 600 applicants competed for fiscal year 2023 funding.
Area recipients include:
- $22,500 for Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology
- $8,112 for Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra
- $19,500 for Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts
- $86,250 for Friends of the Garden Theater
- $18,750 to Michigan Legacy Art Park
- $16,250 to Arts for All of Northern Michigan
- $16,500 to City Opera House
- $95,710 to Interlochen Center for the Arts
- $90,750 to the Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network
- $7,150 to the Northwest Michigan Ballet Theatre
- $24,000 for NMC-Dennos Museum Center
- $22,500 for Old Town Playhouse
- $22,500 for Parallel 45 Theatre
- $18,750 for Traverse City Dance Project
- $16,500 to the Traverse Symphony Orchestra
- $16,250 for the National Writers Series
- $19,500 for Glen Arbor Arts Center
- $19,500 for Leelanau Community Cultural Center
- $22,500 to the Great Lakes Children’s Museum
The full list of award winners is available at www.michigan.gov/arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.