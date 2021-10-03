Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers programs for preschool and elementary students.
Kid’s Craft Lab features printing fall leaves on a bag at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Storytime Adventures includes the tale “The Runaway Garden” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and 8. glcm.org
Tween Tuesdays
INTERLOCHEN — Tween Tuesdays begin at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library. Tweens may share interests while exploring media.
Society meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Society of Northwest Michigan meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Everyone is invited to learn about 1950s railroad freight operations. Masks are required. Information: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Walking to school
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte invites families, students, teachers and administrators to International Walk to School Day on Oct. 6.
Small teams may choose their route to school and record the number of walkers. Norte selects the “Most Walk-tastic” school each year. Northern Michigan Walks to School Day is supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, TBA Credit Union and Traverse City Track Club. Sign up at elgruponorte.org/walkday. Contact: 231-883-2404.
Story time
INTERLOCHEN — Join Miss Ann for Preschool Story Hour every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Interlochen Public Library. Sessions include songs and a craft.
Free masks
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan and Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan distribute KN95 masks throughout northern Michigan this month.
People can drive up to receive up to 10 masks from 2-6 p.m., or until they are gone. All participants must wear masks.
Distribution schedule:
- Oct. 6 at Emmet County Fairgrounds in Petoskey
- Oct. 8 at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City
- Oct. 12 at Benzie Bus in Beulah
Group seeks facility
TRAVERSE CITY — In June Grand Traverse Men’s Shed was informed that the owner of their building wanted his space back after two years.
President Jim Novak said Grand Traverse Men’s Shed is looking for an industrial building (pole building) with heat, electric, cement flooring and a restroom. The nonprofit can pay utilities and a minimum monthly rent of $350. They prefer a building within or just outside the Traverse City limits.
Contact: 231-409-8928; gtmenshed@gmail.com
800 acres may become rec area
BERRIEN SPRINGS — The state has its eyes on 800 acres in southwestern Michigan as a possible recreation area.
The Department of Natural Resources is seeking a $4.7 million grant from the Natural Resources Trust Fund to buy the land from Andrews University, an official said. The property was donated to the school.
The land in Berrien County is bordered by U.S. 31 to the north and the St. Joseph River on the west.
, The Herald-Palladium reported. It’s already popular with hunters.
“It’s a gorgeous piece of land,” DNR biologist Valerie Frawley said. “I think it will be good for the people of the area. It would be a great state game area and provide the public with more access to the area.”
Officials in Berrien and Buchanan townships have endorsed the effort.
“They said they plan to put in a few walking paths, but don’t have any major plans to change anything,” Berrien Township Supervisor Bryan Bixby said. “They told us that it would be one of the largest natural wildlife areas in the lower half of the state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.