Beer week specials
FRANKFORT — Frankfort Beer Week is Oct. 3-8 at Dinghy’s Restaurant and Bar, Cabbage Shed, Stormcloud Brewing and other area businesses.
Stormcloud Brewing Company and the Rotary Club present Pints for Polio. Both organizations will donate $1 for each beer purchased at the pub from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 3-7. Donations are matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
The week also includes the Oliver Art Center’s ExhiBEERtion, a display of beer-themed artwork, and a free screening of “The Great Beer State” at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Garden Theater.
Railroad society meets
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. The program looks at rail operations. Anyone interested in railroad history is invited. For information: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Coffee with a Cop
TRAVERSE CITY — National Coffee with a Cop Day is Oct. 5. The local event will go from 9-10:30 a.m. at Northern Lakes Community Mental Health.
Meet representatives from the Michigan State Police, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and Traverse City Police Department.
Diabetes workshop
ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers the Diabetes Personal Action Toward Health workshop Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 12 through Nov. 16. Michigan residents can learn to control diabetes symptoms, decrease stress and communicate with health providers. An information session will take place Oct. 5. Sign up for the virtual workshop at http://classes.beaumont.org.
Driving course
TRAVERSE CITY — Seniors may take the AARP Smart Driver Course from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7 at Peninsula Community Library. Attend both sessions to receive a certificate. Cost is $20 for AARP members, $25 for others. Cash and checks are accepted. Registration: 231-223-7700.
Art event
ELK RAPIDS — Art and Connection presents “Idea Fest” from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 6 at 965 Green St. The free open house includes music, refreshments and networking. RSVP: 231-620-4033; info@artandconnection.org.
Stained glass workshop
LUDINGTON — The “Beginning Stained Glass” workshop will go from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Cost is $90 for LACA members, $100 for others. Supplies are provided. Registration: 231-845-2787.
Voca People performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Voca People celebrates its 10th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at City Opera House. The group performs without musical instruments.
Prices vary. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Airport uses new tech
TRAVERSE CITY — A credential authentication technology (CAT) unit recently was installed and is in use at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Cherry Capital Airport.
Travelers can go to the travel document checking station at the checkpoint and a TSA officer will insert their personal identification into the scanner. Passengers don’t need to present their boarding passes at this point. A boarding pass may be needed for youth and people without IDs or with damaged IDs.
The CAT unit can verify driver’s licenses, passports, military common access cards, retired military IDs, U.S. visas, Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler ID cards and other types.
