Self-care session
FLINT — YouthQuest hosts a self-care workshop for out-of-school professionals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 via Zoom. The free, virtual event is open to Michigan residents who work for before school, after school and summer learning programs. Registration is open at Eventbrite.com. Questions: 989-915-1026; jpocza@yquest.org.
Water conference
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC and the Marine Technology Society present the virtual Great Lakes TechSurge: Lakebed 2030 from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Great Lakes Water Studies Institute Director Hans VanSumeren gives the keynote address at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Topics include mapping, coastline and habitat.
Harvest party
SUTTONS BAY — The Harvest Moon Party goes from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 1 at Shady Lane Cellars.
Celebrate autumn with a bonfire, treats, fortune teller readings and a glass of warm mulled wine. Tickets are $30 per person and $15 for youth. Reservations: 231-947-8865; tyler@shadylanecellars. com.
Fall festival
BEULAH — The Beulah/Benzonia Fall Fest features a vehicle show from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at the RV Park on Crystal Lake. View cars, trucks and motorcycles. Awards are given afterward. Social distancing and face masks are required. Crystal Lake Community Business Association sponsors this event. Questions: 231-383-1120.
Church resumes
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church conducts an indoor, in-person worship service at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 4. Attendees are required to wear face masks. Seating follows COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Questions: 231-223-4393.
Nonfiction story published
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Tricia Frey penned “River Love” about living on the Boardman River and rescuing a dog she named Sheldon. Mission Point Press published the book, which is available for $16.95 at Horizon Books, Brilliant Books and Amazon.com.
Whitmer extends virus emergency through Oct. 27
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan’s state of emergency Tuesday, continuing a declaration that is the basis for various orders designed to fight the coronavirus.
While the emergency had been scheduled to expire Thursday, the governor had been expected to continue it. The declaration, which she has lengthened many times, will now run through Oct. 27.
In her order, the Democratic governor said the health, economic and social harms of the COVID-19 pandemic remain “widespread and severe.” State emergency operations are necessary to bring the virus outbreak under control, she said.
Fund announced to help create affordable housing in Detroit
DETROIT — Banks, philanthropies and nonprofits are working with Detroit to direct $75 million in private money for affordable housing in the city.
The Detroit Housing for the Future Fund was announced Tuesday with $48 million in initial commitments, including a combined $25 million from JPMorgan Chase and the Kresge Foundation.
The fund provides easier access to grants and loans to developers trying to fill the gap between redevelopment costs and the income they will receive from tenants.
JPMorgan Chase is committing $15 million to fund grants and loans. The Troy, Michigan-based Kresge Foundation is guaranteeing $10 million.
The fund is the privately funded part of Detroit’s affordable housing initiative announced in 2018. The city has spent more than $12 million to develop 424 units of affordable housing.
Mayor Mike Duggan’s administration wants to preserve 10,000 units of existing affordable housing and develop 2,000 units of new affordable housing.
The fund is a “historic commitment by the city and its partners to make sure we are building a city where Detroiters of all income levels can afford to live in any neighborhood they wish,” Duggan said.
The fund will be managed by the Local Initiatives Support Corp. (LISC) network, a nonprofit community development financial institution.
“The affordable housing shortage is one of the biggest issues facing our city right now, and the time to address it is now,” said Tahirih Ziegler, LISC Detroit executive director.
