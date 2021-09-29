Trail closure
TRAVERSE CITY — The Leelanau Trail between Carter Road and the Larkin Group building is closed for reconstruction. Trail users should take the sidewalk along the west side of M-22. The project is expected to end during the week of Oct. 4.
Mini-grant program
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise Foundation accepts requests for its mini-grant program until Sept. 30. Awards of $100-1,000 aim to assist area nonprofits or school systems with meeting specific community needs. tcsunriserotary.org.
‘Collage’ performance
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy students present a public performance of “Collage” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Corson Auditorium. Attendees must wear face masks. View the event via Facebook or Interlochen’s website. Tickets start at $30 at tickets.interlochen.org.
Grants due Oct. 1
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation accepts applications for its fall grant cycle. Area nonprofit, government and tribal organizations are eligible for funding for education, environment, youth, seniors, health and other programs. Most applications are due Oct. 1 at gtrcf.org.
Entries due Oct. 1
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center accepts submissions for the Small Works Holiday Exhibition until Oct. 1. The show runs Nov. 5 to Dec. 16. Artists create small pieces that are sold for $150 or less. GlenArborArt.org/ARTISTS.
Women’s march
TRAVERSE CITY — Women’s March TC gathers on sidewalks along the Parkway at Union Street from 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 2. The rally aims to support woman’s right to choose and Roe vs. Wade.
Bring signs, wear a mask and social distance. Questions: 231-325-6812.
CFS receives grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan received grants from community partners since January 2021.
The Behavioral Health Department obtained funds from the Baiardi Family Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Michigan Health Endowment Fund and the Walmart Foundation (Gaylord).
The YouthWork program received support from Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, Michigan Community Service Commission, The National Park Foundation and The Oleson Foundation. Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation/Families in Action for Youth Endowment and the Walmart Foundation (Traverse City) helped fund the Youth Services department.
The Foster Care area obtained grants from Benzie County Community Chest, Cadillac Area Community Foundation, Charlevoix County Community Foundation, Manistee County Community Foundation, Cherryland Electric Cooperative, The Walmart Foundation (Petoskey) and Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation.
General support came from Begonia Charitable Foundation, Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Focus Fund, Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Urgent Needs Fund, Rotary Club of Traverse City, St. John’s Episcopal Church, The Art and Mary Schmuckal Foundation, The Les and Anne Biederman Foundation and Zonta Club of Traverse City.
The Optimist Club of Traverse City and Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation awarded the Angel Fund for Client Needs.
