Photography workshop
MANCELONA — Antrim Photography Workshop gathers at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Mancelona Museum, 9850 S. Williams St.
See photographs by Emil Johnson and equipment from the 1800s. Admission is $10 and includes soup and bread. The text “Emil Johnson-Light Messenger” is available to purchase. More details: 231-313-8820.
Grief conversation
TRAVERSE CITY — Discuss grief from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 29 at Traverse Area District Library or via Zoom. Learn about services for adults and children from Michael’s Place.
Sign up at events.tadl.org.
Bath School program
PETOSKEY — The Little Traverse Historical Society offers a free program at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Little Traverse Historical Museum. George Robson presents on the Bath School incident in 1927, which his parents survived.
Entertainers perform
TRAVERSE CITY — 2b1 World performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at City Opera House.
Tickets start at $27. Students pay $15. Box office: 231-941-8082.
MEA-Retired luncheon
TRAVERSE CITY — The
Grand Traverse Area MEA-Retired lunch goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church.
MEA-Retired members from any Michigan school district are invited to hear from MEA-endorsed local candidates for the Michigan House and Senate and TCAPS board candidates, as available.
Grand Traverse Pie Company caters. RSVP for lunch by Sept. 30: 231-883-6118; presidentgtbamear@gmail.com.
Museum event
EMPIRE — Empire Area Heritage Group and Empire Area Community Center present “Fun, Fairs and Tragedy in Empire” at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Empire Township Hall.
Donations are appreciated.
Meeting and sale
ELLSWORTH — Antrim Creek Natural Area hosts a member meeting at 9 a.m. and the Open House and Yard Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at the schoolhouse on Old Dixie Road.
Become a member of the Friends of ACNA at the event. Sale proceeds go to schoolhouse restoration projects.
Concert series
CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concerts presents its fall/winter season starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at 4320 E. 46 Road. Max Lockwood and Eric O’Daly perform with Bandon Smith from Appleseed Collective.
Admission is $15 per adult, $7 for students at the After 26 Depot Cafe and Horizon Books or MyNorthTickets.com. Adults pay $18 and students pay $9 at the door.
Gospel concert
ELK RAPIDS — A gospel concert begins at 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at the First Presbyterian Church. The Presbyterian Sanctuary Choir and the Elk Lake Community Choir perform this free show.
Disability support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers support events during October.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays via Zoom. Discuss managing stress and connect with others with disabilities. The SPIRIT Club exercise class begins at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Parent Network meets at 7 p.m. Oct 18. Peer Advocacy Group gathers at 1 p.m. Oct. 27 via Zoom. Register for the Parent Network at disabilitynetwork.org/events.
