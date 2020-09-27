Equipment recycling
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District and Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program offer a free recycling collection from 3:15-7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at TBA Career-Tech Center. Tractors and other large equipment as well as tractor tires may be dropped off. Registration is required at natureiscalling.org.
Grant cycle open
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club accepts applications for its Fall 2020 Grant Cycle through Oct. 7. Nonprofits are eligible if they highlight running and walking for health, fitness, family recreation and competition. Awards support programs in the five-county area. tctrackclub.com
Sleeping Bear guide out
EMPIRE — “Exploring Sleeping Bear: An Educational Guide” includes activities and lessons for all grade levels. Topics include logging, dark skies, native species, maritime history and more. The book is designed for use with “The Life of the Sleeping Bear.” Preorder for $4.95, with delivery in October. More details: book@friendsofsleepingbear.org.
Wolf film released
HOUGHTON — National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation recently announced the release of the documentary “Breakthrough: Return of the Wolves.” The film follows work to restore predation and diversity to Isle Royale. The NPS and partners moved 19 wolves from around Lake Superior to Isle Royale from fall 2018 through fall 2019. Recently, wolf pups were born on the island. Learn more and view the film at nplsf.org.
Rotary grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse City’s Good Works Fund invites area nonprofits to apply for grants. Organizations must emphasize arts and culture, human needs, education, health and safety, recreation or the environment. Up to $5,000 is available to fund projects. The next deadline for the 2020-21 grant cycle is Dec. 4. More information: tcrotary2822@gmail.com.
