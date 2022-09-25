Road closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Elmer’s Crane & Dozer plans to resurface East Front Street from Boardman Avenue and U.S. 31 beginning Sept. 25. Work will be done from 6:45 p.m. to 7 a.m., with lane closure and shifts outside of working hours. When workers are present, the street is closed to all traffic and on-street parking is not allowed. The project should be done by Sept. 30.
Fall cleanups
BENZONIA — Volunteers are invited to fall cleanups from 9-11 a.m. Mondays until Oct. 31 at Grow Benzie. People can help maintain the 4-acre property, including the gardens and edible trail.
Homebrewing meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Homebrewers Guild’s monthly meeting starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at 901 W. Front St. The event is open to the public and includes a tour.
More information: 231-392-4421 or visit NMHG on Facebook.
Stone Soup Celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — Glenn Loomis Montessori hosts the Stone Soup Celebration Sept. 29. TCAPS superintendent, public officials and community readers will read the “Stone Soup” book to students from 9:30-11 a.m. Afterward, classes will visit the school garden to add a stone and vegetables to the pot of soup.
Students, faculty, school family members and government officials are welcome to attend. To join for the day, contact luettefrost@gmail.com.
Roadwork project discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — MDOT invites the public to discuss a 2025 roadwork project from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 29 at Elmwood Township Hall.
The project includes rebuilding M-72 (Grandview Parkway) and M-22 (Bay Shore Drive) from Division Street to Cherry Bend Road. Attendees can view the draft design and provide feedback. Comments are also accepted at https://bit.ly/3S3cTYv.
Grant opportunities
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation accepts applications for its fall grant cycle. There are 18 opportunities for nonprofits, education organizations, government and tribes in Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau, Grand Traverse and Kalkaska counties.
Fall grants can support programs and services involving education, youth, seniors, health and other areas. Applications are due Oct. 3 at gtrcf.org/grants/apply. Contact: 231-935-4066.
Art Beat
ELK RAPIDS — Art Beat is on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.
Visitors can stop at Mullaly’s 128 Studio and Gallery, Twisted Fish Gallery and Blue Heron Gallery for demonstrations and opportunities to meet artists. Receive a stamp at each gallery and enter to win gift certificates.
Photography workshop
MANCELONA — The Antrim Photography Workshop gathers at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Mancelona Museum, 9850 S. Williams St.
See photographs by Emil Johnson and equipment from the 1800s. Admission is $10 and includes soup and bread. The text "Emil Johnson- Light Messenger" is available to purchase. More details: 231-313-8820.
Grief conversation
TRAVERSE CITY — Discuss grief from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 29 at Traverse Area District Library or via Zoom. Learn about services for adults and children from Michael's Place.
Sign up at events.tadl.org.
Entertainers perform
TRAVERSE CITY — 2b1 World performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at City Opera House.
Tickets start at $27. Students pay $15. Box office: 231-941-8082.
