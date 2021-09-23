Free training camp tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — Front-line workers may freely attend the Detroit Red Wings Training Camp practice at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at Centre Ice Arena. Tickets are free for military personnel, first responders and healthcare professionals. Show identification/credentials at the door staring at 8:30 a.m.
Libraries recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Unique Management Services recently honored libraries for their community impacts. Regional winners include Traverse Area District Library, which obtained a Back in the Fold Award in the small library category. The facility returned 545 patrons to good standing after recovering overdue materials. Interlochen Public Library is an honorable mention for returning 33 patrons to good standing.
Diner reopens months after owner was jailed over virus rules
HOLLAND — The doors at a western Michigan restaurant were open before sunrise as the owner welcomed diners for the first time since she spent four nights in jail for ignoring orders related to COVID-19.
Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland had been closed since March. But Marlena Pavlos-Hackney has recovered her food license.
“She’s a hero,” said Kris Simmons, one of the first customers to place a breakfast order Tuesday.
Pavlos-Hackney last winter allowed indoor dining, despite state and local prohibitions, and ignored other rules aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. She said her customers’ health was up to them.
Michael Farage ordered steak and eggs Tuesday and offered a side dish of praise.
“She did this at a time when many restaurateurs wanted to do the same thing, but they were nervous,” Farage told MLive.com. “And rightly so, you don’t want to get fined and you don’t want to get the cops surrounding your car. I get it. But she stood up and we’re very proud of her.”
Pavlos-Hackney still believes her rights were violated. She is appealing a $15,000 fine that had to be paid before she could leave jail.
“It feels so good to see all my people, their smiling faces. This means a lot to me,” she said.
Henry Ford Health looking overseas for nurses
DETROIT — A major Michigan heath care provider said it is looking overseas for hundreds of nurses.
Henry Ford Health System is working on a plan to bring nurses to southeastern Michigan, especially from The Philippines, said chief executive Wright Lassiter III.
“We are working on a large swath of folks coming in the first quarter of next year to be able to provide service by summer, hopefully, once we get through the training and immigration process,” Lassiter said Wednesday at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island.
Henry Ford Health has an “extreme challenge” in filling jobs throughout the system, from patient care to housekeeping, he said.
Student, 15, found with gun after threat
TAYLOR — A 15-year-old Detroit-area high school student was found carrying a gun and arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot a school security officer.
Officers found the loaded gun in the teen’s fanny pack Wednesday morning at Taylor High School, Taylor police said.
The gun’s serial number had been filed off. The teen was expected to be held at Wayne County’s juvenile detention center.
No students or other staff members at the school were threatened, police said.
Taylor is southwest of Detroit.
