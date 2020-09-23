Open forum
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce presents an online forum at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 via Zoom. Hear views and comments from Elk Rapids Village Council candidates. Everyone is welcome to join using the meeting ID 203 829 1385. More details: 231-264-8202.
Meet the candidates
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County GOP hosts a meeting with local and state candidates from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 26 at 830 E. Front St. Brock Swartzle, candidate for Michigan Supreme Court, plans to attend. RSVP to gt_chair@aol.com by Sept. 23.
RBG film screenings
SUTTONS BAY — Bay Community Theatre presents two films about late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg: “RBG” (PG) Sept. 24 and “On the Basis of Sex” (PG-13) Oct. 1. Both start at 7:30 p.m. and admission is $5. Purchase tickets online. Seats are limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Museum event
MESICK — A summer’s end event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 26 at Mesick Historical Museum. View the cider press and enjoy cider and donuts. Social distancing and face masks are required.
School gets donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Heights Elementary School recently obtained a $5,000 donation from Burlington Stores through its partnership with nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org. Each classroom receives $312.50 for school supplies. Burlington recently opened a store off South Airport Road.
‘Sponsor an Artifact’ campaign
ST. IGNACE — Michilimackinac Historical Society recently launched its “Sponsor an Artifact” campaign. The society offers more than 100 items to sponsor. Donations support the renovation of the Walker Building, which will be called the Straits Cultural Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.