Highway cleanup
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation hosts its final Adopt-A-Highway cleanup of this year from Sept. 24 through Oct. 2.
Volunteers across the state can collect litter along highways. MDOT provides vests and trash bags and arranges to haul the trash. Learn more about the program and how to join at Michigan.gov/AdoptAHighway.
Voters forum
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area presents a public forum from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives will participate.
The forum is broadcast by Traverse Area Community Media on TV Channel 189 and on the LWVGTA Facebook page.
Child care town hall
MANISTEE — Community members may attend a child care town hall from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 28 at West Shore Community College Downtown Education Center.
Manistee County was selected by First Children’s Finance to participate in the Rural Child Care Innovation Program to address child care and early education needs. The Launch Manistee Network coordinates the RCCIP Core Team.
Questions: 231-723-7269. RSVP at manisteefamily.org/rccip.
Improv session
LELAND — Tilt Think Improv performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 outside of the Leland Township Library. Audience members can offer suggestions for the scenes, characters and stories.
Legacy of Play contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Kiwanis International and Landscape Structures, Inc. offers the annual Legacy of Play contest. One Kiwanis club will win $25,000 in playground equipment.
Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation and Kiwanis Club of Traverse City invited community members to vote for its playground project at the Civic Center. Entries are accepted until Sept. 30 at https://bit.ly/3DATgmJ.
Foster award nominations
LANSING — The Michigan Supreme Court accepts nominations for the Maura D. Corrigan Foster Family Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is for foster parents who have helped Michigan families and children.
Complete the form by Oct. 14 at https://bit.ly/3ByP7Nw.
Michigan man pleads guilty to gun crime in W. Va. bar shooting
A Michigan man charged in a New Year’s Eve shooting at a West Virginia bar that wounded seven people pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal gun crime.
Kymoni Davis, 33, of Redford, Michigan, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Huntington to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He still faces several state counts of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding pertaining to the people who were shot.
Davis was thrown out of a party at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington on Dec. 31, 2019. He returned with a 9mm pistol and fired shots through the door before fleeing, according to court records. Surveillance video and witness statements helped identify Davis.
The victims were treated at a hospital and released. Authorities shut down the bar, citing licensing issues and a failure to pay taxes.
Davis had three prior felony convictions in state court in Michigan. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing was set for Dec. 19.
