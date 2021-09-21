Tot Time
INTERLOCHEN — Tot Time starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 23 and 30 at Interlochen Public Library. These interactive sessions are suitable for ages 2-4.
Bridge playing group
INTERLOCHEN — Learn the basics of the card game bridge from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 23 and 30 at Interlochen Public Library.
Indian dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Left Foot Charley offers an Indian dinner from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 23 in the tasting room. Cost is $23 for a plate of spiced potato samosa (pastry), chicken tikka masala, chana dal biryani (chickpea lentils with rice) and garlic naan. Wine and cider pairing flight is $20. Make a reservation and include "Indian Plate" in the notes at leftfootcharley.orderport.net/reservations
Afghanistan discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series hosts the "Afghanistan Today" event at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at City Opera House and online. Former U.S. diplomat Jack Segal presents at 5:30 p.m. A panel discussion follows.
Livestream tickets are available through the NWS. Purchase in-person seats through City Opera House.
Home-brewing meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Homebrewers Guild hosts its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at Fresh Coast Beer Works. The gathering includes a brewery tour. More information: 231-392-4421.
Kidney health workshops
ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers free Personal Action Toward Health (PATH) workshops this fall. Topics include controlling kidney disease symptoms, decreasing stress and communicating with healthcare providers. Virtual sessions are open to Michigan residents. Registration: 734-222-9800.
Class schedule:
- Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 30 through Nov. 18; informational at 6 p.m. Sept. 23
- Mondays from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 11 through Nov. 29; informational at 1 p.m. Oct. 4
- Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 13 through Dec. 8; informational at 10 a.m. Oct. 6
Humankind Series begins Sept. 23
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College kicks off its Humankind Series at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 via Zoom. Professor Mike Nagle presents "Eber Brock Ward: Michigan's Forgotten Steamboat and Iron King." Access the event via https://bit.ly/humankindfall2021.
Bath School discussion
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Society offers a free program at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the museum. George Robson discusses a 1927 incident at Bath School. More details: 231-347-2620.
Coffee Chats
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Educational Services offers Coffee Chats beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 via Zoom. Community guests discuss a topic and then answer questions.
The fall season opens with Dennos Museum Director Craig Hadley, holistic health educator Will Michael, craft beer brewers Jamie and Andrew Kidwell-Brix, Citizens' Climate Lobby Regional Coordinator Elizabeth Dell and Roaster Jack Coffee Company Owner Jack Davis.
Pay $10 per event, or $59 for 10. Sign up at nmc.edu/ees.
