AAA contest
DEARBORN — AAA- The Auto Club Group, AmaWaterways and Allianz Global Assistance invite Michigan eighth graders to enter the “Discovery Crew” contest until Sept. 23.
Students must be at least 13 and fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the trip. They can submit selfies that show their interest in travel and answer essay questions.
Winners receive a weeklong European river cruise. The prize includes airfare, travel insurance and money for passports for the student and their parent or guardian. Apply at AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew.
Classic Under the Lights
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay YMCA presents its Classic Under the Lights from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 24 at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Concessions, auction, raffle and T-shirt sales occur alongside the car show.
Admission is free for spectators. Display a vehicle in the outfield for $20. The bases and home plate cost $100. The pitcher’s mound is $150. This is a fundraiser for the local YMCA.
Register at https://operations.daxko.com/Online/4091/ProgramsV2/Search.mvc.
Substance use webinar
AUBURN HILLS — Easterseals Michigan presents “Addiction: The Hidden Pandemic that Affects Us All” at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 26 via Zoom.
Learn about how addiction impacts individuals, how to get help and how to support a loved one. Sign up for the free webinar at eastersealsmichigan.com.
Ikebana celebrates 50 years
TRAVERSE CITY — Ikebana International Chapter 165 celebrates 50 years at 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Traverse City Country Club.
The event includes lunch, Japanese tea ceremony, an arrangement demonstration and more. Price is $36 per person. RSVP by Sept. 26 to Ikebana International Chapter 165, 2826 Crescent Shores Drive in Traverse City, MI 49685.
Vaccine clinics
GRAYLING — District Health Department No. 10 hosts public COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at Kirtland Community College and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at Crawford County Senior Center.
Bring insurance cards and a driver’s license. The seasonal flu vaccine costs $37 without insurance. High-dose and preservative-free shots are $46. Make an appointment at dhd10.org/schedule.
Balance workshop
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns about Falls” Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 12 through Nov. 30.
The free virtual workshop is open to adults ages 65 and older. An informational session begins at 2 p.m. Sept. 28.
Registration: 800-482-1455, ext. 2140. nkfm.org/matterofbalance.
Local clubs attend rally
LANSING — Members of Club Cadillac and Traverse House Clubhouse recently participated in the annual “Walk-a-Mile in My Shoes” Rally at the State Capitol. These local groups represented the six counties served by Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Michigan Chapter Executive Director Kevin Fischer spoke against privatization efforts and emphasized that Michiganders are served by the current public, nonprofit mental health system.
Find more details on NLCMHA at northernlakescmh.org. Call 833-295-0616 for 24/7 crisis intervention.
